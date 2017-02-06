London’s Net-zero West 5 SMART Community expected to be move-in ready for spring

Provincial politicians have taken notice as a state of the art sustainable community gets set to welcome residents in west London.

The City of London, London Hydro, S2E Technologies, and Sifton Properties have been working for about three years on the West 5 SMART Community project.

During a tour Monday morning, Sifton Properties President Richard Sifton confirmed that about 2,000 doors will be ready to open this spring.

“This building is obviously up and running, but we’re going to be starting to occupy it in the springtime with other tenants. Then we come along with the townhomes, which are under construction now and will be occupiable in late May. The overall project is probably about a ten-year project.”

Ontario Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault toured the community Monday morning as the province grapples with how to support energy conservation while cutting costs for residents.

“It’s nice to see their excitement level towards it,” said Sifton, “because they see these opportunities every day and so we’re producing something they haven’t seen before and we’re seeing that in their excitement level.”

The long-term goal of the West 5 community is to have apartments, townhouses, condos, and retirement living in addition to retail and office space.

Residences at West 5 are expected to use between 20 per cent and 40 per cent less energy than comparable residences.