A day without a woman: General strike being organized by Women’s March

Imagine a day when all women — working in the home or a place of business or perhaps attending school — stopped what they were doing and went on strike.

That day of (presumed) chaos could be upon us as Women’s March works to organize a general strike, calling it “a day without a woman.”

The strike was announced early Monday, with the date still to be announced. The Women’s March on Washington on Jan. 21, the day after U.S. President Donald Trump‘s inauguration, drew massive crowds not just in D.C. but around the world.

The march has been called the largest protest in the U.S., ever.

But the grassroots movement wasn’t done there.

“We will not rest until women have parity and equity at all levels of leadership in society. We work peacefully while recognizing there is no true peace without justice and equity for all,” Women’s March mission states, in part.

There was swift support for the strike online:

Some suggested the strike be held on International Women’s Day, Mar. 8; plans for such a strike on that day are already underway in Argentina.

