Canadians return from Women’s March on Washington, tired but uplifted

Gloria Steinem once said: “Nothing can quite replace your first love or your first march.”

The sentiment certainly holds true for 71-year-old Anne Baker. In her university days, she and her dorm-mates used to read aloud the works of authors like Steinem, who was a leader of the feminist movement in the ’60s and a speaker at Saturday’s pre-march rally.

Fast forward five decades to Sunday, when the New Brunswick senior completed a nearly-12-hour bus ride from D.C. to Toronto and a two-hour flight to Saint John after participating in this weekend’s historic Women’s March on Washington.

“I’ll never forget it. I’m really proud,” she said on her way home in the morning. “It made me feel good.”

Her 12-year-old grand-daughter Flora, who followed the U.S. election, expressed pride in her plan to go solo, telling her: “Way to go, gram gram!”

Americans seemed equally pleased by the Canadian contingent. Trip organizer Marissa McTasney said she even saw some women “cry when they saw we showed up in such numbers. It was very moving.

“We travelled very far in such a short period of time for a historic movement.”

“I knew it would not be easy and I knew we would be exhausted.”

The bus situation

There were some fears on Friday the 10 Washington-bound buses, many of which were delayed, wouldn’t be allowed to cross the border. Some Canadians who’d hoped to drive down for the inauguration had been turned away, allegedly for admitting they were anti-Donald Trump.

So trip organizers strictly banned any signs on the buses (any that were brought were confiscated), along with any mentions of the word “protest.” There were no issues at the border, though.

Over the course of 36 hours, Baker — along with roughly 600 other Canadians — drove for about 24 hours (round-trip) and marched all afternoon through thick crowds of more than half a million people. It wasn’t a good place to be if you’re claustrophobic, as delays to the march had people crammed together, barely able to move, for up to an hour-and-a-half during which there was a lot of confusion.

That still pales in comparison to what one Canadian group had to endure. Mechanical problems delayed their bus, which was originally supposed to leave around 8 p.m. ET, until 4 a.m.

The Red Cross was forced to step in and keep the “Sisters of the North” warm with blankets and a tent. McTasney said she plans to write a letter to the bus company about how the situation was handled.

Despite the challenges, there seemed to be no regrets for making the trip down.

Baker was especially touched by everyone’s positive energy and got a good chuckle from some of the clever signs (a lot of which are a little too cheeky for us to post, unfortunately).

Why she marched

Baker hasn’t had the opportunity to march for anything in New Brunswick, but she has had 22 opinion letters published in her local paper, in which she defended women’s rights to have abortions.

Though she’s never had to have one, it became a cause close to her heart after her family doctor was dismissed about a decade ago for reportedly performing abortions. When Baker researched the issue, she realized how challenging it can be for some women to access the procedure, even in Canada.

“I [see] how far we’ve come as women, lots of advancements — huge advancements. But I also see a threat to that advancement.”

This past December, she made a donation to Planned Parenthood in Indiana, in what she called “a little poke in the eye of Mike Pence.” The Vice President had tried to defund the agency when he was the state’s governor, and later passed a law that imposed heavy restrictions on abortion.

There were quite a few signs at the march dedicated to the issue, and Baker was happy to be there to support women and minorities, and to just take it all in.

Is it going to change anything?

Alexandra McMichael, a 28-year-old social work student at Ryerson University, says it’s “hard to tell” if this weekend’s march will make an impact.

She approached the event with a critical lens, but ultimately found it “healing.”

“It was almost like a collective cry,” McMichael said.

Baker also felt seeing so many men and women come together to stand up for equality showed a much more positive side to America than what some had projected when Trump was elected.

Long after the march finished, people came to look at the signs that had been carried and were now carefully placed around a fence surrounding the White House and Washington Monument, and at a nearby square.

The evening mood shifted from peaceful protest to almost vigil-like at these spots, which became makeshift shrines to the signs.

McMichael hopes the event, along with the hundreds held around the world, will ignite a fire in people. She’s especially worried about Canada eventually getting a Conservative leader who’s inspired by Trump.

“We have to continue to challenge our government… challenge each other’s thinking.”

“There’s so much work that needs to be done.”

Steinem, for whom Saturday’s march was the biggest she’s participated in, alluded to that as well in her speech.

The 82-year-old’s message, however, was that women and minorities are “never turning back.”

As thousands put it with their chants and signs during the march, “this is what democracy looks like.”

