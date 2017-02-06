Uber to cease operations in London if bylaw requiring cameras in vehicles approved

Uber is threatening to leave London if city council gives final approval to a bylaw that would require all Uber drivers to install cameras in their vehicles.

London city council voted last week to become the first city in the world to require cameras in ride-sharing vehicles.

In a letter sent to city council Monday morning, Uber threatened to cease operations in the city if councillors follow through on the plan.

The San Francisco-based company confirmed the decision with AM980.

Council was split last Tuesday on the camera issue, voting 7-6 in favour of the regulation. Uber has suggested the cost of installing cameras is over $1,000 per vehicle.

The London Taxi Association welcomed news of the camera requirement. They have argued cameras should be in all vehicles for safety reasons since debate on an updated bylaw began over 18 months ago. All taxis in London are currently required to have a camera.

Uber has pushed back on the camera issue saying the ride-sharing app clearly identifies who is driving and who will be the passenger, allowing both sides to reject the other if they feel it’s not safe.

This isn’t the first time Uber has threatened to leave London if they don’t get their way. The company made a similar move prior to last week’s meeting in an effort to force changes to proposed fees.

City staff had called for a 26 cent per ride fee and a $10 fee paid by all drivers. Uber pushed for the per ride fee to be reduced to 11 cents and for the driver fee to be erased. Council acquiesced on both counts while also increasing the brokerage fee from $20,000 to $50,000, another request by Uber.

A final vote on the vehicle-for-hire bylaw is expected Feb. 14.

If approved, the aim is to have the new rules in place by the end of March.

Until a bylaw is enacted, Uber remains an outlaw company whose drivers face fines if caught by city bylaw officers.