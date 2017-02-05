Canada
February 5, 2017 5:55 pm

St. James United Church invites Imam to speak at service

By Global News

Imam Mahdi Tirkawi from the Alrawdah speaks at the St-James United Church in downtown Montreal after being invited by Reverend Arlen Bonnar, Sunday, February 5, 2017.

Navneet Pall / Global News
After last week’s attack on a Quebec City mosque left six dead, the St. James United Church invited Imam Mahdi Tarkawi to Sunday’s prayer service.

The aim, according to Reverend Arlen Bonnar, is to show unity in a time of grief.

According to Bonnar, the St. James United Church, has a long history of progressive views and sees today as a turning point in Canada.

Bonnar wants to see more bridges being built between communities once the shock of the attack wears off.

“We [cannot] digress to where we were and say ‘okay now let’s get back to our normal place,’” Bonnar said. “Our place should never be normal anymore, [the attack] should always be a watermark for us that says ‘look what happens when we do not,’ now is the time for us to do, and the doing is to stand up, speak out, and work together.”

Tarkawi is an Imam at the Alrawdah Mosque in Cartierville and is part of the Muslim Association of Canada which often works with the St. James United Church in cross-cultural events organized by the Montreal City Mission.

