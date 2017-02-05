Single winning Lotto 649 ticket worth $12.8 million

TORONTO – The $12.8 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw was won by a ticket sold in Ontario.

And the draw’s guaranteed $1 million dollar prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 12 will be approximately $5 million.

The unofficial winning numbers in Saturday’s Lotto 6-49 draw were: 2, 8, 9, 13, 41 and 44. The bonus was 27.

The Lotto 649 Guaranteed Prize was 35704321-01.