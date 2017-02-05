In Photos: 2017 Flying Canoe Volant wraps for another year

A two day festival inspired by the legend of The Flying Canoe which celebrates French Canadian, First Nations and Métis traditions wrapped up Saturday.

The event, which takes place in Edmonton’s Mill Creek ravine and La Cite Francophone, combines history with art, dance, music and good old fashioned winter fun.

“It’s just a testament to how much Edmontonians are embracing winter,” Claire Stewart, a volunteer with the event, said.

“I think it’s a really amazing opportunity for Edmontonians to be invited into some of our smaller communities.”

“It’s a very inclusive and open event, you might stumble upon someone who is speaking French and you might stumble upon someone speaking Cree. It’s just a really great open and artistic interactive way we can all celebrate winter together,” Stewart said.