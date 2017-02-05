Canada
February 5, 2017 12:09 am
Updated: February 5, 2017 12:12 am

In Photos: 2017 Flying Canoe Volant wraps for another year

Edmontonians enjoy maple syrup on ice at the Flying Canoe Volant Festival.

A two day festival inspired by the legend of The Flying Canoe which celebrates French Canadian, First Nations and Métis traditions wrapped up Saturday.

The event, which takes place in Edmonton’s Mill Creek ravine and La Cite Francophone, combines history with art, dance, music and good old fashioned winter fun.

“It’s just a testament to how much Edmontonians are embracing winter,” Claire Stewart, a volunteer with the event, said.

“I think it’s a really amazing opportunity for Edmontonians to be invited into some of our smaller communities.”

“It’s a very inclusive and open event, you might stumble upon someone who is speaking French and you might stumble upon someone speaking Cree. It’s just a really great open and artistic interactive way we can all celebrate winter together,” Stewart said.

canoe1

2017 Flying Canoe Volant

canoe2

2017 Flying Canoe Volant

canoe3

2017 Flying Canoe Volant

canoe4

2017 Flying Canoe Volant

canoe5

2017 Flying Canoe Volant

canoe6

2017 Flying Canoe Volant

canoe7

Edmontonians enjoy maple syrup on ice at the Flying Canoe Volant Festival.

canoe8

2017 Flying Canoe Volant

 

Flying Canoe
Flying Canoe Volant
French Culture
La Cité Francophone
Metis culture
Mill Creek Ravine

