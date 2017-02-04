London Lightning face Moncton Miracles in 5th annual Shine The Light game

The London Lightning and Budweiser Gardens will temporarily turn purple Saturday for the team’s fifth annual Shine the Light game.

London will take on the Moncton Miracles wearing special purple uniforms that will be auctioned off after the game in support of Shine the Light, which raises funds in support of the London Abused Women’s Centre.

There will also be a silent auction and 50/50 draw in support of the London-based initiative.

“A lot of these guys, who play basketball for a living, can easily get caught up in their world. So stuff like this really helps them see there are things in this community that they can be a part of and attend,” Lightning head coach Kyle Julius told AM980. “Our guys made comments about how they’ve changed their views on certain things and how it has educated them on what women go through in certain situations.”

The Lightning is also encouraging those attending to wear purple.

The November-long campaign wrapped up its seventh year in 2016, highlighted by support from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the lighting of the Peace Tower in Ottawa on Wear Purple Day, Nov. 15.

London is currently first in the National Basketball League of Canada’s Central Division with a 10-3 record.

A win on Saturday would be London’s seventh in a row.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.