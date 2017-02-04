This week on Focus Montreal: Feb. 4

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community and brings their stories into focus.

It airs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and at midnight.

Take a look at who we’re meeting this week on Focus Montreal:

Quebec City mosque attack

A week after the attack in a mosque in Quebec City we are all still recovering from the shock and grief of such a thing happening in our own backyard.

When a gunman opened fire inside a mosque last Sunday, he sparked a crucial conversation about hate speech.

The murder of six men inside inside a place of worship sparked province-wide grief and questions.

Why did this happen? And why here?

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard took aim at the tone of the political discourse in Quebec and issued a plea to calm it down.

The premier’s words echoed the words of immigration specialist Chedley Belkhodja who sat down with senior anchor Jamie Orchard for an interview the day after the shooting.

EMSB launches S.T.E.A.M program

The English Montreal School Board’s new STEAM program is billed as the future of how to teach science to children.

Global’s own chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell was a guest speaker at last week’s launch.

Pierre Elliott Trudeau Elementary School teacher Jennifer Lacroix and student Julia Iadisernia joined senior anchor Jamie Orchard to explain the benefits of the program.



The Great Spin

“Give it all you got” is the theme of this year’s “Great Spin” which benefits the Canadian Cancer Society.

Teams will spin away on stationary bicycles to raise money to help the society in its fight against cancer.

The downtown spin will happen Feb. 11 and the West Island spin will take place in two weeks on Feb. 25.

The organizers of these two events have some compelling reasons for getting involved.

Back for a second year to promote the West Island event is cancer survivor Mei-Lin Yee, who is accompanied by the downtown event organizer and medical student François Gagnon.

For more information on the Great Spin event, visit the Canadian Cancer Society website.