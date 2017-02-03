Kelowna man out $35-thousand over iTunes gift card scam

A Kelowna man was scammed out of $35-thousand dollars, after a fraudster gained access to his computer and personal banking information.

The victim says he was contacted by a person with a South Asian accent, who claimed to represent an online technical support service the victim had recently used.

“Unfortunately, the complainant granted the fraudster access to his computer,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release. “He was convinced to purchase tens of thousands of dollars in iTunes cards and then enter the information into his computer.”

“It is reported that the scam artist also managed to access the complaint’s international bank account and remove thousands in funds.”

The RCMP is advising anyone who is asked to pay for services or products with an iTunes gift card to not follow through, as it is a scam.

If you do receive a phone call like this, you’re asked to report it to police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.