Bovine tuberculosis outbreak: CFIA says tests to find source won’t happen until fall

Canada’s food safety watchdog says it won’t begin tests to find the source of a bovine tuberculosis outbreak until the fall.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it wants to focus on how the disease managed to get onto one Alberta farm and infect six cattle.

The agency says it will begin tracing records of animals that were shipped to the farm, but any tests will be delayed until after the calving season.

The CFIA says 51 farms in Alberta and seven in Saskatchewan remain under quarantine pending the results of tests to see if the disease has spread from the infected farm.

Dr. Harpeet Kochhar, the agency’s chief veterinarian, says so far the evidence suggests there is a low risk of the disease spreading.

The agency says about 10,000 cattle have been slaughtered and $11.2 million paid out in compensation to producers.

