Saint John’s Cherry Brook Zoo faces possible funding cut by city

The Cherry Brook Zoo in Saint John could see a major cut in funding from the city if a committee’s recommendation is passed by council.

The city’s grants committee has recommended no further operational funding be given to the zoo going forward. The committee also decided to allocate $50,000, originally transferred to the grants committee in the 2017 budget with the zoo’s name on it, to other organizations.

Zoo officials said the decision has caught them off guard.

“We had applied and explained why we needed the funds and what they were going to be used for and had given everything they had requested, so it is definitely a disappointment,” said Martha McDevitt, the zoo’s executive director.

Money would have been used during the winter leading into peak season.

The city has financially supported the zoo for many years, so the decision was not an easy one according to the committee.

“After a while the city can’t continue to support organizations year after year after year,” said committee member and Deputy Mayor Shirley McAlary. “An organization either has to be able to stand on its own or it’s not going to exist.”

News of a possible loss of support for Cherry Brook has a fellow zoo owner in Moncton concerned.

Bruce Dougan manages Magnetic Hill Zoo which still receives funding from the city. He said the loss of funding could mean many things for the Saint John zoo.

“It could mean that they would lose their accreditation if they don’t have sufficient funding to operate their facility,” said Dougan, whose zoo still receives funding from the city.

“It could mean that they can’t operate at all. It could be there’s going to be areas of the zoo that are not going to get the care or attention that they need”.

Common Council must still approve the recommendations of the grant committee and is set to meet in open session Monday night.