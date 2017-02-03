Alberta’s cancer rates trend downwards: Alberta Health Services

The latest statistics from Alberta Health Services (AHS) show the province is making strides in the fight against cancer.

AHS said Friday the cancer incidence rate (number of cases per capita) decreased about 0.6 per cent a year between 2001 and 2014. Meanwhile, the mortality rate (number of deaths per capita) fell 2.1 per cent on average a year between 2004 and 2014.

“That means [the] cancer control strategies that have been implemented have been quite effective,” said Dr. Huiming Yang, medical director of screening, population, public and indigenous health for AHS.

READ MORE: Michael Bublé shares good-news update on son, Noah

Breast, prostate, lung and colorectal cancers were the most commonly diagnosed in Alberta in 2014. The trio accounted for 52 per cent of new cases and nearly half of all cancer deaths recorded in the province.

There were about 17,985 cases of cancer diagnosed in Alberta in 2014. That same year, the disease claimed 5,870 lives in the province.

The drop in the mortality rate is being attributed to expanded screening and prevention programs across the province.

READ MORE: ‘This decision is not good for cancer patients in Calgary’: Researchers concerned about cuts

“Cancer is a very complex issue, I would say, so collectively we have to look at prevention, screening, early detection and treatment. All those strategies are important and contribute to improve the outcome of cancer,” Yang said.

He told News Talk 770 that AHS currently has cancer screening programs for breast, colorectal and cervical cancers.

It also runs the Screening for Life program, which aims to reduce the number of Albertans who die from cancers, including breast and colorectal cancer, by providing education and support.

“In fact, we already see a huge impact because of screening over the years and, of course, there is still room for improvement,” Yang said.