Michael Bublé shares good-news update on son, Noah

Reports out of Argentina began to surface on Thursday morning about Canadian singer Michael Bublé‘s three-year-old son, Noah, who had travelled to South America for cancer treatment.

Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer after a biopsy was conducted in Los Angeles in November 2016, and he immediately started chemotherapy. He is the oldest son of Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato.

Now the singer has responded to the rumours by releasing an update on Noah’s condition.

“We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressinog well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future of our little boy,” the statement reads.

“He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us.”

The family went on to thank everyone for their support.

“Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words,” the statement continues. “We’d also like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey, we are greatly comforted by your support and love.”

WATCH: Michael Bublé’s son has started chemo for liver cancer: Report

It was only a few months ago that the 41-year-old and his 29-year-old wife released a more sombre statement about their son’s health.

“We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah,” the pair wrote to ET Canada.

“We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children. Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing.”

He also made a statement on Facebook.

Luisana’s sister Daniela later went on to discuss the situation with an Argentinian outlet.

“Cancer is a horrible disease, but we have faith that Noah will succeed. We know,” she told Gente magazine. “It was time to begin treatment. Will be long and hard, but you have to go. They say that children are usually strong to withstand chemotherapy… and my nephew is a warrior.”

In the more recent weeks, Bublé announced he was stepping away from his hosting duties at the Brit Awards to take care of his family.

In a statement, Brit Awards chairman and chairman of Sony Music U.K. Jason Iley said, “Our thoughts go out to Michael and his family. We would love to see him on our stage in the future.”

From all of us at The BRITs, we wish @michaelbuble and his family the very best ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gAjNnLQQQ2 — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 31, 2017

Bublé’s next public appearance will be as host of the Juno Awards on April 2 in Ottawa.

– With files from ET Canada and Jill Slattery