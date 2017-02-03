Justin Trudeau to visit NB communities hit by ice storm

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in New Brunswick Friday to express his gratitude to members of the military and volunteers who helped people deal with the aftermath of last month’s ice storm.

The storm left tens of thousands of people without power for days.

The Canadian military sent in soldiers on Monday to help local authorities clear away debris and check on the welfare of local residents.

Trudeau will visit a warming station late Friday afternoon at the Royal Canadian Legion in the community of Neguac to thank volunteers and meet with members of the public who are still there.

He will then visit the Military Operations Centre in Lameque to thank military personnel for their efforts and later meet with volunteers and residents at a warming centre in the community.

NB Power says fewer than 3,500 customers were still without electricity as of early Friday, down from a peak of about 133,000.