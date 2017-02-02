Strange snow removal pattern on North Saskatchewan River part of pipeline maintenance

If you’ve noticed some weird patterns of snow being scraped off the North Saskatchewan River, you may have thought it was part of an elaborate marriage proposal or a new iceway.

However, the snow has been shovelled off so that Kinder Morgan can complete some pipeline maintenance.

Late last week, the Global 1 helicopter noticed a stamped out “small letter H” shape, connecting Rio Terrance to Fort Edmonton Park.

The company has a permit from the city to be on the river and will be doing work on an existing Trans Mountain Pipeline.

“The work will consist of geotechnical borehole testing at the river crossing to determine the depth of bedrock near the pipeline,” a spokesperson said in an email to Global News.

Depending on weather conditions, Kinder Morgan expects to be done in the next few weeks.

Crews will be bring equipment to the site and have posted signs for people to avoid the area.

The company also says all work is conducted under Environmental Protection and Emergency Response Plans to make sure all applicable environmental rules are adhered to.