11-year-old Burlington girl killed in snowmobile-truck crash in northern Ontario
IROQUOIS FALLS, Ont. – Provincial police say an 11-year-old girl is dead following a collision involving a snowmobile and a transport truck.
They say Amanda Huxley of Burlington, Ont., was driving a snowmobile across Highway 11 when it was struck by the truck.
The collision occurred early Wednesday afternoon south of Iroquois Falls, Ont.
OPP say the girl was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The highway was closed for about seven hours while police investigated.
