Barn Fire in Pympton-Wyoming kills 4,000 pigs

Lambton OPP have provided an update on the investigation surrounding a massive barn blaze in Plympton-Wyoming.

Officers were called to the scene on Confederation Line just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived, a large livestock barn was already completely engulfed.

In addition to OPP, the Warwick Fire Department, Plympton-Wyoming Fire Department, Brooke-Alvinston Fire Department, and Lambton County Emergency Medical Services were all on scene.

Approximately 4,000 pigs which were in the barn at the time of the fire perished in the blaze. No other injuries were reported.

Confederation Line has reopened from Stewardson Road to Leyton Road following an earlier closure.

According to the OPP, nothing suspicious has been revealed at this time in the investigation and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

The total loss is estimated at $3,000,000.