‘It’s outrageous:’ Winnipeggers express frustration with city on extension cord tickets

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg drivers say they’re frustrated that the city continues to hand out tickets for running extension cords across sidewalks.

Robyn Koskey said she woke up to a $100 ticket Wednesday morning because she plugged in her vehicle from the front of her home. She said she was surprised by the ticket because the cord wasn’t crossing a sidewalk, as there isn’t one.

“I’m pretty upset about this. It’s a $100 fine,” Koskey said.

It’s been an ongoing battle between city residents who park on the street and officials for years.

RELATED: Mayor surprised homeowners ticketed for extension cords

Ken Meyer said he woke up to a similar ticket from the city a couple of winters ago because of an extension cord he ran across the sidewalk to plug in his vehicle in low winter temperatures.

Meyer said his back lane wasn’t plowed, so he couldn’t plug his vehicle in from the back.

The City of Winnipeg said a cord on a sidewalk is a hazard.

“The extension cords being placed across public rights of way are a tripping hazard and can also pose a significant safety risk as these cords can potentially become entangled with snow clearing and spring cleanup equipment causing damage to the cords, attached infrastructure and city equipment,” a spokesperson from the city said.

The city said so far this winter 74 tickets and 17 warnings have been issued for this offence.