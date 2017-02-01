Lakeshore General Hospital begins using 4 new ICUs

The Lakeshore General Hospital is now using four new intensive care units.

The units are bigger than existing ICUs and feature state of the art equipment.

READ MORE: Spike in complaints at Lakeshore General Hospital ‘a good thing’: spokesperson

Doctors and nurses were consulted in the design and the hospital says the units are more user-friendly now.

Nurses and doctors gave their input which was taken into consideration when the units were designed. They say it helps improve patient care pic.twitter.com/q735rhCqDJ — Gloria Henriquez (@GloriaMTL) February 1, 2017

The new additions will also help with overcrowding since they’ll be able to care for an extra 270 patients per year.

The Lakeshore hospital has added 4 new units to their ICU. 11 more are under construction.

The units look like this. pic.twitter.com/lvbbrbTWYJ — Gloria Henriquez (@GloriaMTL) February 1, 2017

The new units are part of Phase 1 of the project as 11 other ICUs are under construction.

READ MORE: Dad says 5-year-old turned away from Lakeshore General Hospital

A third phase will revamp an old ICU into a facility specializing in care for patients who have suffered heart attacks.

The three phases cost a total of $4.9 million.

Phase 2 is expected to be complete at the end of 2017.