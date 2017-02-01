Lakeshore General Hospital begins using 4 new ICUs
The Lakeshore General Hospital is now using four new intensive care units.
The units are bigger than existing ICUs and feature state of the art equipment.
Doctors and nurses were consulted in the design and the hospital says the units are more user-friendly now.
The new additions will also help with overcrowding since they’ll be able to care for an extra 270 patients per year.
The new units are part of Phase 1 of the project as 11 other ICUs are under construction.
A third phase will revamp an old ICU into a facility specializing in care for patients who have suffered heart attacks.
The three phases cost a total of $4.9 million.
Phase 2 is expected to be complete at the end of 2017.
