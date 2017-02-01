Former Hells Angels clubhouse up for sale in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — A spacious 3,000-square foot bungalow overlooking the Red River is up for sale, but there’s one catch, it’s the former Hells Angels clubhouse.

The bungalow at 2679 Scotia St., went up for sale Tuesday and the real estate agent, Tony Panchh, said there’s already been some interest in the riverbank property.

The club house, built in 1954, was used as a hangout by Hells Angels members in the city for years. In 2010, Winnipeg police raided and seized the building.

The house sat vacant for years until 2015, when it was sold to a private buyer. It’s since been renovated and now the owners are selling it for $699,900.

“The selling features is the square footage and river front,” Panchhi who works with Remax said. “It’s a quiet location and there isn’t a lot of traffic.”

The main floor has a massive living room, a formal dining room with a view of the river, laminated hardwood floors and patio doors that open to a deck and an all-season sun room.

“There’s been close to $300,000 of renovations. The owners put a lot of work into the place.”

If you want to check out the location, Panchhi is holding an open house Sunday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.