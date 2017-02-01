UN secretary general urges Donald Trump to rescind travel ban ‘sooner rather than later’

The United Nations’ Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump‘s travel restrictions on seven countries and freeze on refugee resettlement should be lifted sooner than later.

READ MORE: Donald Trump’s refugee ban brings despair, anxiety for families left in limbo

“This is not the way to best protect the U.S. or any other country in relation to the serious concerns that exist about possible terrorist infiltration,” Guterres said to reporters. “I don’t think this is the effective way to do so. I think that these measures should be removed sooner rather than later.”

In his most sweeping decision since taking office, Trump put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travelers from Syria and six other countries. Civil rights and faith groups, activists and Democratic politicians were furious and vowed to fight the order.

Trump, a businessman who successfully tapped into American fears about terror attacks during his campaign, had promised what he called “extreme vetting” of immigrants and refugees from areas the White House said the U.S. Congress deemed to be high risk.

He has said the order is “not a Muslim ban” and said the measures were long overdue.