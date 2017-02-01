‘Remarkable’ response to fundraising efforts for new Fredericton mosque

The Fredericton Islamic Association is a big step closer to building a new mosque, thanks to online fundraising efforts that have taken off.

The association is quickly outgrowing their current mosque and needed a new space, they told Fredericton-based lawyer Ben Conoley.

Conoley said he reached out to the association following the devastating shooting at a Quebec City mosque this past weekend.

READ MORE: Quebec City mosque left with blood stains, bullet holes after deadly shooting

The news of their growth and need for a new space led Conoley to launch a GoFundMe page to help raise money, setting a $1,000 goal.

Within just hours, the target had been reached and surpassed, leading him to raise the target several times. By 6 p.m. Tuesday, Conoly had raised more than $8,000.

“I’m blown away, and what’s remarkable is that it’s not just my network of friends and family and colleagues, it’s people across Canada,” Conoley said.

“And someone from Calgary made a very generous donation, and a lot of names that I haven’t seen before.”

That donation coming from Calgary was for $2,000.

By Wednesday morning, the target sat at $15,000 and again, the donations continue to pour in, with the total raised now at more than $14,000.

According to the page, more than 280 people have donated in the one day it’s been live. The donations range in amounts, from $10 to $100, with some leaving notes of thanks to Conoley for launching the fundraiser.