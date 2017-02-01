Canada
February 1, 2017 10:43 am
Updated: February 1, 2017 10:47 am

‘Remarkable’ response to fundraising efforts for new Fredericton mosque

Heide Pearson By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The current mosque used by the Fredericton Islamic Association, which the group is quickly outgrowing.

GoFundMe
A A

The Fredericton Islamic Association is a big step closer to building a new mosque, thanks to online fundraising efforts that have taken off.

The association is quickly outgrowing their current mosque and needed a new space, they told Fredericton-based lawyer Ben Conoley.

Conoley said he reached out to the association following the devastating shooting at a Quebec City mosque this past weekend.

Story continues below
Global News

READ MORE: Quebec City mosque left with blood stains, bullet holes after deadly shooting

The news of their growth and need for a new space led Conoley to launch a GoFundMe page to help raise money, setting a $1,000 goal.

Within just hours, the target had been reached and surpassed, leading him to raise the target several times. By 6 p.m. Tuesday, Conoly had raised more than $8,000.

“I’m blown away, and what’s remarkable is that it’s not just my network of friends and family and colleagues, it’s people across Canada,” Conoley said.

“And someone from Calgary made a very generous donation, and a lot of names that I haven’t seen before.”

That donation coming from Calgary was for $2,000.

By Wednesday morning, the target sat at $15,000 and again, the donations continue to pour in, with the total raised now at more than $14,000.

According to the page, more than 280 people have donated in the one day it’s been live. The donations range in amounts, from $10 to $100, with some leaving notes of thanks to Conoley for launching the fundraiser.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fredericton
Fredericton Islamic Association
Fredericton Mosque
Fredericton Mosque Fundraiser
New Fredericton Mosque
Quebec City Shooting
quebec mosque shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News