Jon Stewart mocks President Trump’s executive orders on ‘The Late Show’

Jon Stewart stopped by Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show on Tuesday night to assess the first 10 days of the Donald Trump presidency.

Stewart showed up in a Trump-like outfit with a wig and red tie. “Is this your Donald Trump impression?” asked Colbert.

“I thought this is how men dress now. I thought this is… the president sets men’s fashion. And I saw the inauguration… super-long tie, dead animal on head, boom!” Stewart explained.

Stewart and Colbert tried to hold back their laughter throughout the segment. The former Daily Show host jokingly rattled off a list of fake executive orders.

He declared that the official language for the United States is now “bulls**t.”

“And by the way, none of that, ‘Sure, I’ll speak bulls**t at work, but at home I’m going to use facts and real information,'” Stewart clarified. “No! Bulls**t all the time! Immersion is the only way to be fluent.”

Stewart also said that China should give America the Great Wall “so Mexico has to sign for it.”

The final order affirmed “that I, Donald J. Trump, am exhausting,” Stewart said. “The presidency is supposed to age the president, not the public.”

Stewart described Trump’s first few days in the White House as “purposeful, vindictive chaos.” He asserted that he believes that the country can unite and get through this together.

“It is going to take relentless stamina, vigilance and every institutional check and balance this great country can muster,” he said. “No one action will be adequate. All actions will be necessary. And if we do not allow Donald Trump to exhaust our fight, and somehow come through this presidency calamity-less and constitutionally partially intact, then [Trump] will have demonstrated the greatness of America. Just not the way [he] thought.”

Stewart spoke about Trump’s election win during an interview with CBS This Morning’s Charlie Rose in November, before the travel ban was in place.

“I thought Donald Trump disqualified himself at numerous points,” he said at the time. “But there is now this idea that anyone who voted for him has to be defined by the worst of his rhetoric. There are guys in my neighbourhood that I love, that I respect, that I think have incredible qualities who are not afraid of Mexicans, and not afraid of Muslims, and not afraid of blacks. They’re afraid of their insurance premiums.”

Stewart is an executive producer of The Late Show and has appeared on the show a couple times since Colbert took over as host in September 2015.

