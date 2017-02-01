Hundreds of bald eagles flock to South Delta

There’s quite a sight in the skies over South Delta these days, where hundreds of bald eagles have taken up residence.

The birds have been spotted in the area near 72 Street, which has become a hot spot for bird lovers and nature photographers.

“Amazing, absolutely amazing,” amateur photographer Vicki Morell said after snapping a series of shots of the birds.

“When you see an eagle like that sitting up there, you just have take a picture of it.”

The eagles use to congregate at a nearby landfill, a restricted area that was off-limits to photographers.

More and more, the eagles are gathering at an organic waste processing facility.

Amateur photographer Eric Rossicci said there are more eagles in the area this year than in previous years.

“I don’t know why but there are many more,” he said.

Local wildlife experts believe they have some idea why more eagles are flocking to the area.

Recent heavy rains may be a factor.

“A lot of the salmon were blown out early in November because of the high water, so the access to food was very limited so they’ve obviously found an alternative food source here,” Rob Hope of the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society said.

That food source is the organic waste facility, which is brimming with food waste now that local bylaws forbid organic material from ending up in landfills.

“So they’re taking all the protein and making soil from it. While it’s dumped out in the open, the eagles get to feed on it,” David Hancock of the Hancock Wildlife Foundation said.

Hancock is concerned about the birds’ proximity to the nearby Boundary Bay Airport.

“This makes no sense to me that as the clouds of birds go up, they have to meet oncoming airplanes,” Hancock said.

Hope, meanwhile, is concerned about the photographers who are gathering to capture images of the majestic birds.

“We just ask that people enjoy them there and get their pictures but please stay off the road so nobody gets hit as well as respect the private property these animals are on.”

– With files from Linda Aylesworth