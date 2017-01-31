PMO blasts Fox News for Twitter error on Quebec City shooter’s nationality
One of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s senior officials is taking Fox News to task for describing the alleged gunman in the Quebec City shooting as Moroccan.
Kate Purchase, director of communications in the Prime Minister’s Office, says Fox tweeted the inaccurate description on Monday but has yet to remove it from its Twitter feed.
Purchase’s complaint is contained in a letter to Bill Shine, co-president of Fox News Channel, and released late today.
She says the tweet “dishonours the memories” of the six victims of the Sunday night shooting at a Quebec mosque and also perpetuates fear and division.
The letter also describes closing borders _ a thinly veiled reference to U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban _ as a distraction from the real issues that affect ordinary people.
Police have arrested Alexandre Bissonnette, a 27-year-old of French-Canadian origin, in connection with Sunday’s deadly shooting, which Trudeau and the police have characterized as an act of terror.
READ THE FULL LETTER FROM KATE PURCHASE:
It has come to my attention that a Fox News tweet posted on Twitter at 12:31pm, January 30, 2017, contains false and misleading language relating to the identity of the suspect in the Quebec mosque terror attack. I have attached a copy of the tweet for your reference.
Over the course of the day, this proved to be false information. In fact, the suspect was identified as a 27 year old French Canadian – not someone of Moroccan-origin.
Sadly, this misleading information has been left to stand on the Fox News Channel’s twitter account and continued to circulate online even now.
Canada is an open, welcoming country that stands by its citizens. We are a nation of millions of immigrants and refugees, of hundreds of cultures, languages, and religions bound by one, unwavering, unshakable belief: we are stronger not in spite of our differences, but because of them.
These tweets by Fox News dishonour the memory of the six victims and their families by spreading misinformation, playing identity politics, and perpetuating fear and division within our communities.
We need to remain focused on keeping our communities safe and united instead of trying to build walls and scapegoat communities. Muslims are predominantly the greatest victims of terrorist acts around the world. To paint terrorists with a broad brush that extends to all Muslims is not just ignorant – it is irresponsible.
If we allow individuals and organizations to succeed by scaring people, we do not actually end up any safer. Fear does not make us safer. It makes us weaker. Ramping up fear and closing our borders is not a solution. It distracts from the real issues that affect people’s day to day life.
For all of these reasons, we ask that Fox News either retract or update the tweet to reflect the suspect’s actual identity.
Thank you for your anticipated cooperation.
Kate Purchase
Director of Communications
Office of the Prime Minister of Canada
