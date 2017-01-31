Former Manitoba minister, Mohinder Saran kicked out of NDP caucus

WINNIPEG — A former Manitoba cabinet minister accused of sexual harassment has been kicked out of the NDP caucus.

Caucus chair Tom Lindsey read a terse statement announcing that Mohinder Saran no longer sits with the official Opposition.

He declined to take any questions citing confidentiality but said the caucus stands against all forms of sexual harassment.

READ MORE: NDP MLA Mohinder Saran suspended after sexual harassment allegations

Saran was suspended from caucus meetings in November following a formal complaint that he had harassed someone in the workplace.

The NDP and Saran have not disclosed any details, but a party source told The Canadian Press that Saran was accused of making inappropriate comments and overtures to a subordinate.

Earlier in the month, the caucus said Saran could come back to the fold if he apologized to the complainant and agreed to take part in some sort of reconciliation with her.