January 31, 2017
Updated: January 31, 2017

Toronto city council votes to defer contracting out garbage east of Yonge

Toronto city council voted 40-4 to refer contracting out garbage east of Yonge Street back to staff for further study on Tuesday.

Mayor John Tory put forth a surprise motion Tuesday morning asking staff for more information on the issue.

A staff report released in earlier January had recommended the adoption of a competitive procurement process that includes both private and public sector bids.

“Managed competition procurements strike an excellent balance between conflicting positions, namely privatization and maintaining in-house service delivery, as they provide a platform to compare costs within a competitive procurement process,” the report read.

City council voted in 2011 to forge ahead with private trash pickup west of Yonge Street. A staff report in 2015 said the city saves $11.9 million annually.

Mayor John Tory said a new labour agreement struck with city workers last year means the municipality can now revisit garbage collection east of Yonge Street.

Tory vowed to contract out the city’s garbage collection east of Yonge Street during the 2014 mayoral campaign.

Green For Life, a private trash collection company, took control of most garbage collection west of Yonge Street in 2011.

