Donald Trump to keep order barring discrimination against LGBT federal workers in place

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) – President Donald Trump vowed on Tuesday to continue to protect the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people working for federal contractors under an executive order signed by his predecessor President Barack Obama in 2014.

“The President is proud to have been the first ever GOP (Republican) nominee to mention the LGBTQ community in his nomination acceptance speech, pledging then to protect the community from violence and oppression,” the White House said in a statement.

The statement adds Trump will continue to be respectful and supportive of LGBT rights.

