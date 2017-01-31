Crime
January 31, 2017 6:38 am
Updated: January 31, 2017 6:40 am

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after apparent carjacking in Thornhill

DavidShum-headshot By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigate a shooting at a strip mall on Steeles Avenue East in Thornhill, Ont., on Jan. 31, 2017.

Global News
A A

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in an apparent carjacking in Thornhill, Ont., overnight.

York Regional Police responded to an emergency call around 11 p.m. at a strip mall located on Steeles Avenue West just west of Yonge Street.

Police said it appears two male suspects attempted to steal the victim’s black 2008 Ford Fusion and he was shot in the process.

The suspects managed to flee the scene in the stolen vehicle.

The male victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have yet to release any description of the suspects.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2008 Ford Fusion
Carjacking
man shot
man shot in carjacking
Stolen Vehicle
Thornhill
Two suspects
York Regional Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News