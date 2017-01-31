Man suffers life-threatening injuries after apparent carjacking in Thornhill

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in an apparent carjacking in Thornhill, Ont., overnight.

York Regional Police responded to an emergency call around 11 p.m. at a strip mall located on Steeles Avenue West just west of Yonge Street.

Police said it appears two male suspects attempted to steal the victim’s black 2008 Ford Fusion and he was shot in the process.

The suspects managed to flee the scene in the stolen vehicle.

The male victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have yet to release any description of the suspects.