Canada
January 30, 2017 5:05 pm

Edmonton researchers warn popping balloons as loud as shotgun blasts

By Staff The Canadian Press

University of Alberta researcher Bill Hodgetts pops a balloon to measure the loudness when it ruptures in a handout photo.

HO-University of Alberta-Bill Hodgetts
A A

Bill Hodgetts doesn’t want to be a party-pooper. But the University of Alberta researcher has found that noise from bursting balloons can be unsafe for children’s hearing.

The audiologist says popping a balloon next to someone’s ear is as loud as firing a high-powered shotgun.

The finding is part of a study, co-authored by engineer Dylan Scott, recently published in Canadian Audiologist.

WATCH: Deaf and Hear Alberta on what can cause hearing loss in children

Hodgetts says kids typically find popping balloons irresistible, especially at birthday parties, but it may contribute to long-term hearing loss.

He hopes parents will come to consider hearing protection as important as putting sunscreen on their children before they go outside.

Global News
Report an error
Balloon popping
Balloons
Canadian Audiologist
Children's hearing
Edmonton Family Matters
Health Matters
Hearing
Hearing Loss
Popping balloons
Sound
U Of A
University of Alberta

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News