Saskatchewan RCMP urge caution on icy highways in Maidstone area

Saskatchewan RCMP issued a road advisory on Monday afternoon to warn drivers about icy highway conditions in the Maidstone area.

Police officials said warm temperatures melted several places, however weather conditions worsened over the noon hour as blowing snow moved in.

Highways 16 and 21 as well as rural roads have portions and intersections considered to be “hazardous.”

Maidstone RCMP are advising travellers to drive with caution and take any precautions necessary to arrive at destinations safely.

The department of highways is working to ensure the highways are cleared. Snow plow operators are trained to pull over every so often to allow traffic to safely pass.

Police officials are reminding motorists that passing a snow plow in operation with its lights flashing faster than 60 kilometres per hour is against the law. Fines start at $120 at 10 km/h over.

For the latest road conditions, check the Highway Hotline.