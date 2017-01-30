RCMP investigate man’s death in village southwest of Edmonton

Residents of a village in central Alberta say they are shaken by a man’s death that is now under investigation by the RCMP.

At around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Thorsby and Breton RCMP were called about an injured man in Warburg. RCMP said the man was taken to hospital in Leduc where he was pronounced dead. His death is being treated as suspicious.

Neighbours told Global News they heard what sounded like a door being kicked down at a nearby mobile home, followed by what they believed were gunshots. They said they could hear screams and cries coming from the mobile home.

Others said they saw a man stumble out of the mobile home and across the street. That’s when residents said they called police.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Christopher O’Reilly. The cause of his death has not been released. Police said an autopsy has been scheduled in Edmonton on Tuesday.

Residents said O’Reilly was a truck driver who was well known and well liked in the small community. They said he was a father to a young girl.

The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

A large area of the mobile home park was cordoned off by police tape and several RCMP vehicles remained on scene Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Thorsby RCMP detachment at 780-789-3950. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Warburg, located about 90 kilometres southwest of Edmonton, has a population of fewer than 800 people.