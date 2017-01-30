Samantha Bee to host ‘Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Whatever Donald Trump does, Samantha Bee will respond, whether by making a joke or a statement.

Opposite the U.S. president’s upcoming White House Corespondents Dinner, Full Frontal host Bee is planning her own gala called the ‘Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner’. The event will be held in Washington on April 29, according to the New York Times, the same night as Trump’s Corespondents Dinner.

RELATED: Samantha Bee calls flurry of Donald Trump news ‘draining’

WATCH BELOW: Samantha Bee On How Trump Changed ‘Full Frontal’

“We were talking out loud about whether we thought the White House Correspondents’ Dinner would change during a Trump presidency, or if it would even exist,” Bee tells the publication. “And then we thought, Why don’t we just do one, just to do it in the way that we would want it done if we were hosting it?”

And for the Toronto born comedian, 47, the night isn’t about making a political statement — it’s about the freedom to roast. “We’re not trying to supersede it… We just want to be there in case something happens — or doesn’t happen — and ensure that we get to properly roast the president.”

Details are scarce regarding broadcasting and performers at the event, but the Full Frontal host says proceeds from the show will be donated to the Committee to Protect Journalists. No performers have been announced for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner either and Bee believes the Correspondents Association is going to have a tough time. “I honestly can’t imagine what they’re thinking, but I really wish them well… I think that’s going to be very challenging. Does 3 Doors Down do comedy? I don’t know, maybe they do.”

RELATED: Samantha Bee, Glenn Beck unite against Donald Trump

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee has made a habit of roasting Trump during his campaign and subsequent election, parodying everything from his leaked recordings to his Twitter beef with Meryl Streep.

The show airs Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. E.T.