January 30, 2017

Former child psychiatrist Aaron Voon to be sentenced for porn-related charges in Australia

Aaron Szen Voon, 41, is charged with making and possessing child pornography as well as voyeurism.

A former child psychiatrist who was arrested following an incident in a washroom at West Edmonton Mall last year will be sentenced in Australia on May 19.

In December, 41-year-old Aaron Voon pleaded guilty to nine child-porn related charges in an Australian courtroom. Three of those charges stem from an alleged incident in Edmonton.

Voon was arrested in May 2016 after a father caught a man videotaping his son using a urinal at the Scotiabank Theatre at West Edmonton Mall.

Voon was charged with making and possessing child pornography and voyeurism.

Voon was released on bail, allowing him to return to Australia where he was arrested and charged with possessing child exploitation material.

In November, a spokesperson with Alberta Justice said the charges from Alberta were stayed after Voon agreed to plead guilty to them in Australia.

“If the accused does not plead guilty to Alberta’s charges, the Crown can still consider bringing him back to Canada to face the charges here,” Dan Laville said at the time.

Voon will remain out on bail until he is sentenced.

With files from Brad Wisker, 630 CHED.

