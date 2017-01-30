Regina police looking for suspect after fatal hit and run

Regina police are investigating a fatal hit and run.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday night, police were called to Ross Avenue and McDonald Street for a report of an unconscious man who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.

Regina Police Service media spokesperson Elizabeth Popowich said they have no suspects and no witnesses at this time.

“We were contacted by a motorist who saw the shape on the roadway, stopped, went back to examine, and realize it was a person and immediately contacted police,” she said.

“Our investigators were at the scene and collected physical evidence. We’re also trying to obtain any video that may be available.”

According to Popowich, when officers arrived, the victim was declared dead at the scene.

A deserted bicycle with evidence markers laid at least 50 metres away from the body.

Police said it’s unclear of the circumstances that led to the death of the cyclist.

Police are now searching for the suspect vehicle and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The victim is a 42-year-old man whose identity has not been released as they have not yet notified his next of kin.

Bike Safety

Luke Nichols, vice-president of communications for Bike Regina, said the city is falling behind in bike safety compared to other major cities.

“I know there’s no infrastructure planned for that quadrant of the city. The industrial area is kind of forgotten,” Nichols said.

“We know because we’ve had deaths up in that area. There is no infrastructure for them to even ride on a sidewalk, let alone anywhere safe,” he said.

Nichols said it’s only a matter of time before more accidents happen again.

“I can guarantee that there’s going to be more incidents up there because there is nowhere safe for a person not in a vehicle to travel,” Nichols said.

Another cyclist, John Klein repeated those thoughts. He said safety is always top of mind for bike riders.

“It is a constant concern on the minds of any cyclist and I think it prevents a lot of people from trying,”

Klein said he tries to bike where there’s less traffic congestion, like by the Wascana Park pathway.

“I try to find routes that don’t have any automobile interactions,” he said.

Cycling experts said it’s extremely important to increase your visibility on the road. Bright colours during the day and reflective clothing during the evening.

“At night, those bright colours don’t do much… so you want to wear anything that is reflective,” Bert Seider, Western Cycle Source for Sports service rider, said.

He said blinking lights are also a good and inexpensive way to increase one’s visibility.

“There’s different lights available. I usually go with lights that have a high lumen, that’s ones that are really bright, and ones that have blinking patterns as well,” Seider said.