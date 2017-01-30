Winnipeg police searching for owner of ‘large sum of money’

WINNIPEG – Police are searching for anyone who may have lost a “large sum of money” in south Winnipeg.

Global news has learned the amount is potentially in the “tens of thousands”.

In a news release Monday police said money had been found in the south part of Winnipeg and they are now looking to find the rightful owner.

The money was found at some point in December and brought to police.

“We’re now reaching out to the public for help,” Const. Jason Michalyshen said.

According to the release, the person would be required to provide verification of ownership as determined by police.

Winnipeg police said if the owner is not found by March 15th, 2017, the money would “be disposed of as determined by the service.”