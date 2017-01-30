University of Alberta president vows support for those impacted by Trump’s travel ban

The University of Alberta said it’s assessing the impacts of Donald Trump’s executive order restricting travel into the United States, while expressing support for those affected.

U of A president David Turpin said the institution stands with students and staff who are citizens or dual-citizens of the countries banned entry into the U.S.

“We will do everything we can to support you during this period of uncertainty,” Turpin said.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and its impact on current and future members of our university community, and will provide further information on supports and assistance as we know more.”

Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia are the seven countries on the travel ban list. The order temporarily bars the citizens of the seven majority Muslim nations from entering the U.S.

A U of A researcher, who was born in Iran and holds a permanent resident card, said he was denied entry into the United States Saturday.

Dr. Parsin Haji Reza, who works on cancer research and is part of the departments of Electrical & Computer Engineering at the University of Alberta, said he and five colleagues from his research team were heading to the States to attend a biomedical engineering conference in San Francisco.

Haji Reza’s colleagues were able to board their flights but he said he was denied a boarding pass. He said he was travelling with his permanent residency card and a travel visa he obtained from the United States Consulate in Calgary prior to the trip.

“At the airport, unfortunately, they did not let me to pass through,” Haji Reza said Sunday.

“They told me that because I was born in Iran I can’t pass through the airport.”

Turpin said the U of A is committed to diversity, inclusion and equity “in the face of rising isolationism and division.”

“These values guide our actions every day in a myriad of small ways, but sometimes, we are called to stand up for them in visible and vocal ways.”

Universities Canada released a statement that the ban affects research partnerships, international studies, academic conference participation, field visits and personal relationships of students, faculty and staff.

“The new order is having an impact on Canadian campuses and communities that is real, immediate and profound,” read the statement.

Trump’s travel ban sparked protests across the United States on Saturday after immigrants and refugees were kept off their flights and left stranded at airports.