UBC sets up $250k task force to assist students, staff affected by Trump travel ban

The University of British Columbia said it will be setting up a task force to help assist any students, faculty and staff affected by Donald Trump‘s travel ban.

The U.S. president signed an executive order on Friday banning citizens of seven Middle East and North African countries from entering the United States.

UBC President Santa J. Ono announced the task force in a press release Sunday, saying representatives from across the university would study what assistance the school can offer to those affected by the ban.

“We will also work closely with the provincial and federal governments, responsible agencies and community groups and other universities across Canada, through Universities Canada, to respond to this unfolding situation,” Ono said.

The university reaffirmed its commitment to welcome students, faculty and staff from across the world.

“UBC’s academic strength and stature depends upon the freedom of our faculty, staff and students to travel abroad for purposes of scholarship and study and upon our ability to welcome the most talented individuals from around the world to our campuses. Actions that restrict this movement based on a person’s nationality or birthplace go against our values as a university,” Ono added.