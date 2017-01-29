Airbnb to provide free housing to those stranded by Donald Trump’s travel ban

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky has vowed to provide free housing to refugees and anyone who find themselves stranded due to President Donald Trump’s order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

“Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone else who needs it in the event they are denied the ability to board a US-bound flight and are not in your city/country of residence,” Chesky said on Facebook Saturday.

“We have 3M homes, so we can definitely find people a place to stay.”

Chesky, who co-founded the short-term apartment rental service, did not provide additional details about program but directed anyone who was in immediate need of housing to contact him personally.



The tech CEO has been quite outspoken about his opposition to Trump’s travel ban, tweeting “Not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected.”

In his most sweeping decision since taking office a week ago, Trump put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travelers from Syria and six other countries. The ban affects travelers with passports from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The Department of Homeland Security said about 375 travelers had been affected by the order, 109 of whom were in transit and were denied entry to the United States. Another 173 were stopped by airlines before boarding.

The move sparked confusion and anger Saturday after immigrants and refugees were kept off flights and left stranded in airports.

The American Civil Liberties Union successfully argued for a temporary stay that allowed detained travelers to stay in the United States. However, the court action does not reverse Trump’s order.

An email from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s office late Saturday said that the U.S. has given assurances that Canadians with dual citizenship will not be turned away at the border.

Airbnb isn’t the only tech company to come to the defense of immigrants, dual citizen and refugees.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick sent a letter to Uber employees Saturday announcing the ride-sharing company was working to identify Uber drivers affected by the travel ban who may be traveling outside the country to compensate them pro bono for the next three months.

“This order has far broader implications as it also affects thousands of drivers who use Uber and come from the listed countries, many of whom take long breaks to go back home to see their extended family,” read the letter.

“These drivers currently outside of the U.S. will not be able to get back into the country for 90 days. That means they will not be able to earn a living and support their families—and of course they will be separated from their loved ones during that time.”

Kalanick is set to meet with the president Friday during Trump’s first business advisory group meeting, which he agreed to attend in December. The CEO noted he will address his opposition to the travel ban with Trump during the meeting.

Fellow ride-sharing company Lyft has also donated $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union in support.

