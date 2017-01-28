Calgary’s Syrian community troubled by ‘extreme vetting’ of refugees

On an unusually warm Saturday in January, one that would be perfect for ice skating or walking along the Bow River, there’s a flurry of activity taking place in a southeast warehouse.

The warehouse is a drop-off point for donations that will eventually be delivered throughout the city.

Dozens of young men and women bustle around, moving couches, mattresses and desks throughout the day.

“They were so inspired by what Calgary as a whole did when they arrived last December. So now, with the second wave of the Syrians coming, they really want to follow suit,” Saima Jamal, with the Syrian Refugees Support Group. “A huge number of the volunteers, almost 90 per cent, are Syrian newcomer youths.”

Since November 2015, more than 2, 300 Syrian refugees have arrived in Calgary and more are expected.

The feeling of community and inclusiveness felt at the warehouse, in stark contrast to what’s happening south of the border.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to immediately begin what he called “extreme vetting” of refugees.

“It’s so racist, it’s not fair at all. People are hurt and disappointed, especially the ones that have family there,” Tarek Nemr, a 23-year-old Syrian refugee from Jordan, said.

Nemr fled the violence in Syria and recently had his private sponsorship approved to come to Calgary, but it’s hard to celebrate while so many of his friend’s dreams are on hold.

“What the USA is doing is creating hatred, even for the people who live now in the United States,” Nemr said.

That sentiment, echoed by Jamal, who would now like the Canadian government to step up and help those in need.