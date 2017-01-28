Friendly competition to find Calgary’s best hot chocolate

For the sixth year in a row, Calgary businesses are putting their best hot chocolate forward for YYC Hot Chocolate Fest.

The official launch took place at the Calgary Farmers Market Saturday.

It included free hot chocolate samples, a showcase of participating businesses, and the official inaugural sip.

The friendly competition for charity is to find out which cafes, restaurants and chocolatiers have the best hot chocolate in the city.

A portion of the proceeds for each purchased drink are donated to Calgary’s Meals on Wheels program.

It’s also an opportunity to promote local businesses while sipping on some delicious hot chocky.

Throughout the month, businesses have been concocting feature signature hot chocolate drinks (some with spirits) for the big competition.

The 2017 YYC Hot Chocolate Fest’s goal is to raise around $15,000.