This week on Focus Montreal: Jan. 28

Executive orders



American President Donald Trump didn’t waste any time putting his stamp on the country he now runs.

He signed a flurry of executive orders this week.

Among them is an order to build a wall on the border with Mexico, along with an order to step up deportations.

He also signed orders to speed up the approval of the Keystone XL pipeline and to withdraw the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

Graham Dodds, an associate professor of political science at Concordia University, joins senior anchor Jamie Orchard to discuss the possible ramifications these executive orders could have on Canada.

A childhood lost

She describes herself as a child who belonged to no one — a street kid who began running away at the age of five.

Marnie Grundman‘s memoir, Missing: A True Story Of A Childhood Lost, is the chilling account of a young girl surviving on the streets.

Witnessing firsthand the worst of humanity, Grundman opens up about the atrocities she endured as a child.

It is not a story of suffering but rather of empowerment.

Grundman, who is an author, artist and mother of five, dropped by Focus Montreal to share her story.

The Segal Centre presents ‘Noises Off’

Well it seems there’s a whole lot of shenanigans taking place at the Segal Centre.

The widely popular comedy Noises Off is playing at the Montreal theatre until Feb. 19.

Hailed as one of the funniest plays ever written, this stage adaptation was created under the watchful eye of Montrealer, Jacob Tierny, who directed the show.

The play features an all-star cast, including David Hirsh, a former Montrealer now living in L.A., who took on the role of Lloyd Dallas.

Senior anchor Jamie Orchard caught up with both Hirsh and Tierny earlier this week.