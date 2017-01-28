Police search for missing at-risk Lethbridge teen

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Lethbridge teen.

Brooklyn WhiteManLeft was last seen in Calgary on Jan. 27 and police are concerned for her well-being.

The 16-year-old also goes by the name Heavy Shields.

Police said Brooklyn was wearing a grey zip up hoodie, black T-shirt with the word “Blessed” on it , blue jeans, black sneakers and a black baseball cap with a red logo.

Police said she has short hair, is 5’7″ and weighs around 110 pounds.

Anyone who may have seen Brooklyn or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call police.