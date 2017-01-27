Man says he was trying to protect his sister, pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2015 death near Taber

Stacey Charles Wahpistikwan pleaded guilty to manslaughter Friday in the 2015 death of a Saskatchewan man near Taber, Alta. after admitting he stabbed the victim and dragged his body to a canal.

Silas Kiseyinewakup suffered five stab wounds, two which were fatal: one in his heart and one in his lung.

Wahpistikwan admitted in an agreed statement of facts that on Sept. 22, 2015, he was heavily intoxicated with his sister and her boyfriend, Kiseyinewakup, at their trailer near the southern Alberta town. All three are from Big Island Cree Territory, Sask.

He said the couple were arguing and Kiseyinewakup assaulted Wahpistikwan’s sister twice. He said the men stepped outside to fight both times.

Wahpistikwan’s sister awoke the next day and asked where Kiseyinewakup was, as he wasn’t in the trailer.

The accused said he told his sister he wasn’t sure where her boyfriend went and then he left for work.

Outside the trailer, she found blood in the dirt and drag marks to an irrigation canal, where Kiseyinewakup’s body was found.

Police searched the trailer and found Wahpistikwan’s clothes covered in the victim’s blood.

Wahpistikwan was interviewed twice by police. He didn’t give out any information in the first instance, but admitted the two men fought and that Kiseyinewakup pulled out a knife in the second interview.

Wahpistikwan said he got hold of the knife and stabbed Kiseyinewakup, but said he wasn’t sure how many times.

The accused said he dragged Kiseyinewakup to the trailer, but got scared and dragged him to the canal when he realized he was dead.

A pre-sentence report and Gladue report have been ordered for Wahpistikwan. A sentencing date is expected to be set on Feb. 16.

