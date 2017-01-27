Trump hails Defence Secretary James ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis as a ‘man of total action’

President Donald Trump hailed Defence Secretary James Mattis for devoting his life to serving the country, labeling him a man of honour and devotion.

Speaking at the Pentagon after a ceremonial swearing-in for the retired Marine general, Trump hailed Mattis as a “man of total action.”

Trump also stated that he’s giving his defence secretary power to “override” his views on issues such as waterboarding, a technique that simulates drowning.

The president said Mattis doesn’t believe waterboarding is an effective tool for obtaining information.

READ MORE: Donald Trump says waterboarding ‘works’ but will defer to Cabinet

“I don’t necessarily agree,” Trump said, before adding that Mattis “will override, because I’m giving him that power.”

Trump also said he is signing an executive action aimed at “rebuilding” the U.S. armed forces.

READ MORE: Harjit Sajjan has first talk with new US counterpart James Mattis

The action includes includes plans for new planes, new ships and new resources for the men and women in uniform.

Mattis says Trump has been clear about his commitment to a strong national defence.