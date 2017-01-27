‘Violent and dangerous’ inmate escapes police custody at Toronto General Hospital

Police are warning the public after a “violent and dangerous” suspect escaped police custody at the Toronto General Hospital and remains at large.

Toronto police said Justin Yates, 39, escaped while being held at the hospital just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

Const. Jenniferjit Sidhu said Friday police are continuing their search for the suspect and are warning the public not to approach him if spotted but instead to call 911 immediately.

Police alleged Yates had broken into a business in the Queen Street West and Bay Street area on Jan. 12 and stole property worth more than $100,000.

Yates was charged with break-and-enter and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 earlier this month.

Yates is described as standing 5’9″, weighing 200 pounds, with a beard, moustache and numerous tattoos. He was wearing black track pants and a black shirt at the time of his disappearance.

Const. David Hopkinson said in a tweet Thursday night Yates was last seen getting into a taxi and was dropped off in the Yonge Street and Dundas Street area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

