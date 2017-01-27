Politics
Donald Trump voters love that he’s going to build the wall with Mexico

By Astrid Galvan The Associated Press

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Thursday he had scrapped plans to meet Donald Trump next week. Havovi Cooper reports.

President Donald Trump‘s announcement that he is taking steps toward building a U.S.-Mexico border wall was welcome news for voters who say they’re glad he is following through on one of his biggest campaign promises.

Trump renewed his vow Wednesday about the wall and increased immigration enforcement.

Peggy Davis, whose cattle ranch near Tombstone, Arizona, is about 25 miles north of the border, was thrilled.

She says stretches of the Arizona border with Mexico desperately need more barriers but a wall alone won’t stop illegal crossings.

She believes there must also be more Border Patrol agents closer to Mexico.

Trump said he would start building the wall along the 1,954-mile border and make Mexico pay for it. Mexico says it will not cover the cost.

