Trump calls ‘SNL’ writer who attacked his 10-year-old son a ‘disgrace’

President Donald Trump says it was a “disgrace” for a Saturday Night Live writer to criticize his young son Barron on Twitter.

Trump says in an interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity that, “for NBC to attack my 10-year-old son … it’s a disgrace.”

“SNL” writer Katie Rich was suspended indefinitely for the tweet and has since apologized.

Trump is also railing against pop legend Madonna’s controversial comments at last weekend’s Women’s March.

Trump says: “Honestly, she’s disgusting. I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole cause.”

