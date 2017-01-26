Trump calls ‘SNL’ writer who attacked his 10-year-old son a ‘disgrace’
President Donald Trump says it was a “disgrace” for a Saturday Night Live writer to criticize his young son Barron on Twitter.
Trump says in an interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity that, “for NBC to attack my 10-year-old son … it’s a disgrace.”
“SNL” writer Katie Rich was suspended indefinitely for the tweet and has since apologized.
Trump is also railing against pop legend Madonna’s controversial comments at last weekend’s Women’s March.
Trump says: “Honestly, she’s disgusting. I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole cause.”
