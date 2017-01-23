Barron Trump
‘SNL’ writer Katie Rich suspended over Barron Trump tweet, issues apology

By The Associated Press
NEW YORK – A Saturday Night Live writer has been suspended indefinitely after tweeting a poorly received joke about Donald Trump‘s 10-year-old youngest son, Barron.

A person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly tells The Associated Press that Katie Rich was suspended immediately after writing an offensive tweet about the child. An outcry on social media followed, with many calling for a boycott of the TV show.

Rich later deleted the tweet, deactivated her account but then reactivated it Monday, saying she wanted to “sincerely apologize” for the “insensitive” tweet and “deeply regret” her actions.

NBC had no comment.

Barron found support from Chelsea Clinton, with the former first daughter saying he “deserves the chance every child does – to be a kid.”

 

